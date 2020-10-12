Skip to Content
Family desperate to find woman missing in Salton City

SALTON CITY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Sheriff's Office (ICSO) asks for the community's assistance in locating a 62-year-old woman from Salton City.

ICSO says Tami Snedeker last spoke to family in September 2020.

Acquaintanes tell ICSO they last saw Snedeker in Salton City.

If you have any information regarding Snedeker's whereabouts, please contact the Imperial County Sheriffs Office Investigations Unit at (442)265-2105.

