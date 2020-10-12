Early voting off to a shaky start across U.S.

News

Early voting begins in nearly 40 states, but not without some setbacks

Los Angeles, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Early voting has already kicked off across several states, including California, Georgia, and Pennsylvania. But reports of hours-long lines, technical errors with voting machines, and illegal ballot drop boxes have some people on edge.

In California, an unofficial dropbox set up at a local church was being promoted on Facebook, but it wasn't a legal one. The state's District Attorney is investigating reports about several of similar boxes like that one. In at least one county, it's believed the Republican Party purchased them.

California's Secretary of State told CNN: "Operating unofficial ballot drop boxes - especially those misrepresenting to be official drop boxes - is not just misleading to voters, it's a violation of state law."

In Georgia, early voting kicked off for the first time on Monday. Residents waited in line for hours across several counties to cast their vote despite the ongoing threat of the pandemic. At least two counties reported having trouble with electronic voting machines.

Recent data suggests this year's Nov. 3 election will see a record turnout, shattering the number of votes cast in 2016.