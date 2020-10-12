Continuing the fight for Kate Campa

News

News 11's Crystal Jimenez talks to Kate's mother on her mission following her daughter's death

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Kate Campa may be gone, but her fight goes on.

Kate passed away from cancer last Wednesday. During her short life, the teenager helped raise awareness to the many children battling cancer here in Yuma County. Now her parents want to enlist the community to continue her fight.

Doctors diagnosed Kate with Ewing Sarcoma in 2018. She waged war on cancer for more than a year. Ultimately, the disease defeated her, but, it did not defeat her spirit, her memory, or her message.

Related Article: Yuma teen loses her battle with cancer

Her mother, Lilian, told News 11's Crystal Jimenez, she, Kate's father, and everyone who loved her will continue to spread awareness in her name.

Lilian said, the long drives to Phoenix for treatment only complicated Kate's condition. She believes Yuma needs more resources for families fighting cancer. Lilian says she wants to make that happen, and she hopes the community will support her goal.

You can hear Crystal's full conversation with Lilian Campa Monday on News 11's Early Edition.