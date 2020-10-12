Skip to Content
Climate activist Greta Thunberg endorses Joe Biden

(KYMA, KECY) - Teen climate change activist Greta Thunberg endorses Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. 

Thunberg tweeted Saturday, "I never engage in party politics. But the upcoming US elections is above and beyond all that. From a climate perspective it’s very far from enough and many of you of course supported other candidates. But, I mean…you know…damn! Just get organized and get everyone to vote #Biden."

Thunberg has become an outspoken figure after drawing attention to the media since leading school strikes in her home country of Sweden in 2018, reports The Hill.

