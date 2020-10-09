Locals oppose clinic’s relocation in Downtown Brawley

News

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A substance abuse therapy clinic in Brawley is looking to expand its services, but its plans might be put to a stop.

Valley Psychological Center located on Main Street received a permit approval from the City of Brawley to relocate just two buildings down from its current location.

The clinic is hoping to expand its services and move into the old Factory 2-U building on Main Street.

The decision has received backlash from locals and business owners nearby. One business owner says she's relocating.

“People coming in and out of there. My customers are not gonna feel safe. I'm not gonna feel safe. I’ve already had a few problems before. I’m not against it. We all know someone who has suffered those problems but I just don't think this is the right area for it," said Sylvia Castaneda, Sylvia’s Little Treasures.

The Brawley Chamber of Commerce agrees that the heart of Brawley isn’t the place for a substance abuse clinic.

The chamber filed a complaint with the city appealing their approval.

Stating it’s the "right idea in the wrong location".

The chamber says downtown Brawley is a place for children and families that do not need to be exposed to the clinics environment.

A downtown business owner who’s neighbors with the clinic says he's in favor of the move. In the four years the clinic has been there he’s had no issues.

“ think it’s great, we need to open our arms to businesses wanting to come here. If you look around you, there’s nothing here. Many of the buildings are empty. I prefer that a building be occupied then abandoned. It puts a stop to some of the vandalism we see here and the trespassing. The patients who come here are looking to rehabilitate themselves and get better," said Tony Reynosa, business owner.