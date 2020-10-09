El Centro receives awards for addressing climate change

News

"We as a city are very proud to be honored," said Mayor Efrain Silva

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of El Centro has been honored for its work to reverse climate change.

The city received three different awards for its efforts to create a more sustainable community. Sustainability refers a system of protocols and processes that preserve natural resources.

The Institute for Sustainability Best Practices awarded the city its Silver Level Award for its creating a more sustainable and resilient community. El Centro earned praise for its waste reduction, as as for its environmental education and transportation programs.

The city also received the Beacon Spotlight Award for its work to achieve California's aggressive climate goals. To win this award El Centro had to make significant progress in these five areas:

Agency Greenhouse Gas Reductions

Community Greenhouse Gas Reductions

Agency Energy Savings

Natural Gas Savings

Sustainability Best Practices

"We as a city are very proud to be honored with this award and look forward to many more projects like this that makes living in El Centro a great place to be," said El Centro Mayor Efrain Silva.

El Centro also received recognition for participating in the Boost Pilot Program. The program provides funding for environmentally-friendly housing and infrastructure projects. It also encourages public education on the benefits of sustainable city planning.