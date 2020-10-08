Vice President Pence visits Arizona the day after the debate

News

Pence claims victory in only candidate face off

PEORIA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Vice President Mike Pence applauded President Donald Trump's handling of coronavirus during a campaign stop in suburban Phoenix Thursday afternoon.

Pence addressed supporters in Peoria just hours after going head-to-head with Democrat Kamala Harris.

The Vice President repeated many of the points he hit on during that debate. He described former vice president Joe Biden's leadership as ineffective, and pushed back against accusations of systemic racism in the nation's police department.

Earlier in the day, Pence made a stop in suburban Las Vegas, where he declared President Donald Trump the true winner in Wednesday night's debate.

"A lot of talk this morning about who won the debate, I think when you compare the Biden-Harris agenda to what President Trump has done and will continue to do for America. There's no question who won the debate. President Donald Trump won the debate hands down." said Pence.

"With an agenda that puts America first. And in 26 days we're gonna win another great victory when we reelect President Donald Trump for four more years."

Pence also promised supporters Trump would be back on the campaign trail again soon.