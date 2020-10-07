Skip to Content
October is Adopt a Shelter Dog Month

dog-1224267_1920

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA,KECY) - Something more frightening than Halloween is the animals in your local shelter not having a home. October is Adopt a Shelter Dog Month, that is why the Humane Society is kicking off Pawtober.

All month long all adoption fees will be half off. These efforts are to ensure there is no overcrowding in the shelter.

Each year, approximately 1.5 million shelter animals are euthanized because they have no family to take them in.

Coming up on News 11's Evening Edition, find out how you can help a pet in need.

Imperial County

Gianella Ghiglino

