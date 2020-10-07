Man falls off Arizona cliff and dies while taking photos

News

Sheriff's find more human remains during recovery effort

(KYMA, KECY) - A man falls while taking pictures at the cliff at the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area in Arizona.

In a statement, the National Park Service said 25-year-old Orlando Serrano-Arzola was on top of the rim overlooking the Colorado River at the Glen Canyon Dam Overlook, taking pictures when he fell on Sunday.

The National Park Service says the man fell 100 feet and slid another 150 feet.

Coconino County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) says before Serrano-Arzola fell, he was climbing rocks to get a better view.

"When he tried to climb back out, evidently he lost his footing or rock hold," Jon Paxton, public information officer for the CCSO said.

The park covers more than 1.25 million acres in Arizona and Utah.

CCSO arrived 30 minutes after the fall and said the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

When CCSO responded to the scene, it says a second set of human remains was found.

Sheriff's continue to investigate the second set of human remains.