Local Girl Scout receives high honors

Garvey Blackwell was recognized by Congress for her commitment to her community

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A Yuma Girl Scout who enjoys helping others and taking on challenges was awarded the Congressional Gold Medal by Rep. Paul Gosar (R - Arizona).

The medal is one of the highest awards that can be bestowed upon a person in the U.S. The other award is the President's Medal of Freedom.

The Congressional Gold Medal is awarded to people who meet a very strict criteria that involves community service, personal development, fitness and exploration. The first medal was awarded in 1776 to General George Washington. Garvey has already been presented with the Bronze and Silver Congressional Medals. The ceremony was set to take place in Washington D.C., but due to the pandemic it was cancelled. Congressman Gosar made arrangements to present the medal to Garvey since that is tradition.

Garvey is a member of the Girl Scouts and an officer in the local chapter of the U.S. Naval Sea Cadets. She is also on the board of several organizations including the Arizona Community Foundation and the Community Justice Board. Garvey describes herself as a lover of literature and volunteers at the library. According to Garvey she has volunteered more than 4,000 hours and has received more than 400 awards. During the ceremony she thanked her parents for instilling in her to care for others and thanked her community for standing by her side.

Both Garvey and Congressman Gosar were asked what this award meant to them. "I completed this journey on the Congressional Award. Just keeping focused and still loving volunteering. I'll keep up doing a lot of my physical things, "Garvey said.

Rep. Gosar said about Garvey, "Well she's put this town on the map because she stayed involved in her community and she's persevered going up the ladder, very few people actually do that."

Garvey said that once she is done with school she plans on pursuing her dream of becoming a librarian.