Family Of Teen That Died of Cancer Recieve Community Donations

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA/KECY) - A family was presented with donations following the death of a beloved teen in the Yuma community.

19-year-old Benny Rodriguez was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia, a type of cancer of the blood and bone marrow that affects white blood cells.

A few weeks before Benny's passing, he spent time at Yuma Regional Medical Center dealing with a fungal infection coupled with pneumonia.

His body stopped producing bone marrow resulting in Benny's death.

Benny's family is grateful for the community's support including a $3,300 donation.

On Saturday, several motorcyclists including members of the community travelled together to the Fraternal Order of Eagles for a celebration of life and memorial for Benny.