Calexico Fire Department shows support for breast cancer patients

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - October is Breast Cancer Awareness month and the Calexico Fire department will be showing its support all month long by wearing their pink on-duty t-shirts.

They will also be selling these t-shirts and part of the proceeds will go to support those battling breast cancer.

Each year it is estimated that over 220,000 women in the United States will be diagnosed with breast cancer and more than 40,000 will die.

Each year, it’s expected that about 2,670 men will be diagnosed with breast cancer in the US, and about 500 will die.

Breast cancer deaths have been declining since 1990 thanks to early detection, better screening, increased awareness, and new treatment options.

Coming up on the Evening Edition, The Calexico Fire department tells us why this cause is so important to them.

Gianella Ghiglino

