The race is on for the next U.S. Senator representing Arizona

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The first, and only, debate between U.S. Senator Martha McSally and candidate Mark Kelly is in the books after Tuesday night.

Both candidates spoke on border issues, COVID-19, healthcare, and other prominent issues Arizonans want answers two.

Highlights of the night include the San Luis Port of Entry and the border wall.

Senator McSally said, she delivered over $150-million dollars to upgrade the border wall.

Kelly agreeing that border security is important for Arizona, but with better solutions.

The outcome on November 3rd for the next U.S. Senator representing Arizona is described as an important one.

State Representative Charlene Fernandez (D-Dist. 4) said the seat to represent Arizona is a critical one. And that all eyes of the nation are on Arizona right now.

This being because whichever candidate takes the seat, will help determine if Republicans or Democrats will take the majority of the U.S. Senate.

