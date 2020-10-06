Share your family Halloween costume to win a pizza dinner

News

Let the family Halloween costume contest begin!!

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Ready to dress up with your entire family for this Halloween costume contest?

Submit your family's costumes pictures by Monday, October 26, 2020, by 5 p.m. to win a family pizza dinner.

Calexico Recreation will announce the winning family on Facebook live on Thursday, October 29, 2020, at 3 p.m.

To register your family, you can email them at recreation@calexico.ca.gov or give them a call at (760) 768- 2176/ (760) 357-5575.