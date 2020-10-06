Proposition 17: What a yes vote means for Imperial County

News

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Should convicted felons be allowed to vote, or even run for office? Californians have a chance to answer that question with their ballot come November 3rd.

California is one of the three states that requires people convicted of felonies to complete their prison and parole sentences before regaining their right to vote.

Proposition 17 would give people on parolees the right to vote. It would also let them run for office, provided they weren't found guilty of perjury or bribery.

Prop 17 aims to restore voting rights to about 50 thousand people in the state of California. It claims parolees are disproportionately minorities.

Opponents of the proposition say voting is a privilege not a right.

"We don't see any advantages for them to vote until they fulfilled their obligation to society," said John Dennis, Chairman of the San Francisco Republican party.

