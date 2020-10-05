Twitter bans posts wishing for President Trump’s death from COVID-19

News

(KYMA, KECY)- Social media outlets are responding to posts from those online saying they hope Pres. Donald Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis results in his death.

On Friday, Twitter responded to reports claiming accounts would be suspended for wishing for the President’s death, with the company saying: “tweets that wish or hope for death, serious bodily harm or fatal disease against anyone are not allowed and will need to be removed. this does not automatically mean suspension.”

Meanwhile, Facebook says the company is removing death threats or content that wishes death, including comments on Trump’s posts or his page, in addition to content tagging him.

But some allege that the new policy is special treatment. Twitter and Facebook have previously been accused of failing to punish death threats, particularly against marginalized communities such as women, people of color and trans individuals.