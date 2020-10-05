Historical number of female candidates running for office in IV

News

El CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Thirty-four women in Imperial County are running for office in the upcoming general election.

All of the women, who are united by the motto "the present is female", gathered Monday to promote diversity and inclusion. They said there have never been so many women running for office in Imperial County. Their goal is to get as many of them as possible in elected positions.

Inspired by present and past movements, candidates discussed change while being a direct reflection of it. "This history-making moment was to showcase our support and encourage woman of all ages to partake in the decision making tables in our community. We apologies our voices and set a vision for leadership that is reflective of our community,” said Martha Cardenas Singh.

Coming up on the evening edition, we speak to Sonia Carter, one of the woman who is running for El Centro City Council under a progressive platform.