Firefighters return to Yuma after fighting California wildfires

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The second group of firefighters has returned to Yuma after being deployed to help with the California wildfires.

The Yuma Fire Department (YFD) says fire crews were gone for two weeks to help with the "El Dorado Fire" in Yucaipa and "Creek Fire" in Fresno.

The first group of firefighters returned to Yuma on September 20 after helping other agencies battling the wildfires.

YFD said firefighters worked rotating 12 and 24-hour shifts protecting homes and dealing with spot fires in their assigned areas.

They are now back to their regular duties.

A special thanks to the following firefighters who helped battle the wildfires in California; Fire Captain Erik Lohman, Fire Engineer John Metha, Firefighter Jared White, and Firefighter Bryan Michaels.