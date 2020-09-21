Yuma firefighters return after helping battle California wildfires

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Local firefighters are back in Yuma after spending two weeks assisting other agencies with battling the wildfires in California.

The Yuma Fire Department (YFD) sent its firefighters on September 5th to battle the El Dorado fire in Yucaipa. On September 13th, they were sent to the Creek Fire near Fresno to help other agencies.

YFD said firefighters worked rotating 12 and 24-hour shifts protecting homes and dealing with spot fires in their assigned areas.

It said they arrived at Yuma Sunday afternoon and are back to their regular duties.

A special thanks to the following firefighters who helped battle the wildfires in California; Fire Captain John Dunbar, Fire Engineer John Anderson, Firefighter Levi Kester, and Firefighter Cory Tolman.