Fight breaks out in airplane over face mask

MESA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Passengers on a flight from Arizona to Utah got first-class seats to a fight that started with one passenger's refusal to wear a face mask.

Rylie Lansford, the passenger who caught the incident on camera, was sitting by the two men who got into a brawl.

It started when one of the men wearing only a face shield began arguing with a flight attendant over not wanting to wear a face mask. Allegiant, the airline, has a policy that states wearing only a face shield is not an alternative to a face mask.

Further arguing lead another passenger sitting next to Rylie to begin mocking the man, and that's when the first punch was thrown.

Rylie got out of the way and started recording.

"Then I just hear and see one swing of an arm and I just bolt to the front of the plane with the flight attendants. First, he's kind of choking, has a hold of the guy's neck and then you see him pulling his hair and hitting him in the back," Riley explains.

Flight attendants escorted the first passenger off the plane, while the other passenger was allowed to stay on.

Allegiant has not yet responded to requests for comment.