Skip to Content
News
By
today at 10:13 pm
Published 10:10 pm

Arizona Voter Registration Deadline Extended

vote

Residents now have until Oct. 23 to register

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizonan's looking to vote in the upcoming November election who haven't registered still have a chance.

A U.S. District Court judge directed the state's 15 county recorders to extend the voter registration deadline to Oct. 23 at 5 p.m., according to the Arizona Republic. 

The decision came late Monday night after Judge Steven Logan cited COVID-19 as an issue that blocked groups from registering voters. It allows those groups and residents another 2 1/2 weeks to register.

Arizona News / Decision 2020

Brandon Mejia

Brandon Mejia joins the news team as the evening anchor for KSWT. You can catch him weeknight at 6 and 10 p.m.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content