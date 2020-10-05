Arizona Voter Registration Deadline Extended

News

Residents now have until Oct. 23 to register

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizonan's looking to vote in the upcoming November election who haven't registered still have a chance.

A U.S. District Court judge directed the state's 15 county recorders to extend the voter registration deadline to Oct. 23 at 5 p.m., according to the Arizona Republic.

The decision came late Monday night after Judge Steven Logan cited COVID-19 as an issue that blocked groups from registering voters. It allows those groups and residents another 2 1/2 weeks to register.