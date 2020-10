News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)-Ramp closures on Interstate 8 near Dateland begin next Thursday from 5 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Arizona Department of Transportation says the eastbound I-8 on- and off-ramps at Exit 54 (Avenue 52E to Mohawk Valley) will be closed.

Alternate roads on I-8 ramps include using Exit 42 (Avenue 40E to Tacna) or Exit 67 (Avenue 64E to Dateland).

Motorists should plan ahead for delays.