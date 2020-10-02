Yuma County lane restrictions and ramp closure to begin October 5

News

Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers to plan ahead

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Interstate 8 will have temporary lane restrictions and a ramp closure near Dateland beginning October 5th.

Contractors are scheduled to start paving and finish working on the guardrail.

Here's a look a the schedule of repairs:

Eastbound I-8 off ramp at Exit 54 (Avenue 52E to Mohawk Valley) closed from 5:00 AM to 5:00 PM on Monday, October 5, and Tuesday, October 6.

I-8 will be reduced to one lane in both directions between mileposts 46 and 66 on weekdays from 5:00 AM to 6:00 PM on Monday, October 5, and ending Friday, October 30.

Motorists should anticipate a 3-mile lane restriction while crews progress through the work zone.

The speed limit will be reduced to 45 mph.

Alternate I-8 on- and off- ramps include using Exit 42 (Avenue 40E to Tacna) or Exit 67 (Avenue 64E to Dateland).

Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors.

For more information about the I-8 pavement preservation project, the ADOT website.