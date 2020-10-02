Border Patrol agents rescue seven men in distress in Yuma

News

CBP says the danger of attempting to cross the desert on foot is real.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Border Patrol agents rescue seven people in distress lost in the desert east of Yuma on Tuesday.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) says one of the individuals called the Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) stating two other distressed individuals may have passed away.

YCSO passed the information to CBP with the caller's location.

Agents from Wellton Station and the Yuma Sector Border Search, Trauma, and Rescue Team (BORSTAR) responded to the area to search for the group.

After agents searched for them, they located all members of the group, which were separated.

BORSTAR agents provided aid to three semi-conscious men, who were suffering from severe dehydration.

The rest of the members were also treated for dehydration.

After evaluation, agents sent all undocumented immigrants back to their country of origin.