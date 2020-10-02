Border Patrol agents prevent illegal meth smuggling 3 days in a row

News

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - For three days straight, CA Border Patrol Agents caught individuals attempting to smuggle large amounts of methamphetamine into the United States.

On Wednesday afternoon, Border Patrol agents were working a joint investigation with Homeland Security Investigations when they arrested three individuals involved in narcotic smuggling, and seized 75.57 pounds of methamphetamine, an estimated $170,032 value, from two vehicles.

The agents seized and transported the narcotics back to the Calexico Border Patrol Station for further processing, and the the subjects were booked by HSI for Conspiracy and Possession with Intent to Distribute.

On Thursday afternoon, a Border Patrol K-9 detection team suspected a man driving a Toyota on the Highway 86 checkpoint. The team alerted and directed the vehicle to enter the secondary inspection area for further investigation.

During the second inspection, agents discovered multiple packages inside the panels on both sides of the vehicle, leading to the arrest of the driver and was taken to the detention area for further processing.

Agents found an approximate 68.04 pounds of meth, an estimated $135,090 value.

The third incident occurred Friday early morning, when agents working the Calexico Port of Entry responded to two individuals making an illegal entry into the United States. During the search agents found an orange construction worker vest left behind on the ground and discovered multiple plastic wrapped packages inside.

Agents took the vest and contents to the Calexico Border Patrol Station and found the substance inside was indeed methamphetamine after testing the the contents with a narcotics test kit.

The weight of the methamphetamine discovered was approximately 10.58 pounds, with an estimated $23,805 value.

El Centro Sector turned over the narcotics to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.