YUHSD encourages students to apply early for the FAFSA

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Starting Thursday, October 1, seniors can start taking advantage of the application period for the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).

Yuma Union High School District (YUHSD) says more than 1,500 of its seniors completed a FAFSA last year.

San Luis High School ranked as the top “large” school in Arizona with 64 percent of its 634 seniors completing the form.

According to the state's FAFSA challenge, Gila Ridge High School won the 21-day virtual challenge award for having the most significant percentage increase in FAFSA completion rate from the previous year.

To fill out the application, click here.

“Academically, I wouldn’t have had the opportunities to be where I am at today without filling out the FAFSA,” says San Luis High School Counseling Director Cesar Castillo.

“I wouldn’t have had an education to be a teacher first, and then go back to school, filling out my FAFSA again, for my master’s degree. Everything that I’ve been able to accomplish, I can honestly say it started from doing the right thing, and filling out the FAFSA.”

If you have any questions, YUHSD has a FAFSA chat bot, "Benji" that is programmed to answer more than 600 questions in English and Spanish.

Benji can be accessed for free by texting (602) 786-8171.

If you have additional questions, contact the school's office.