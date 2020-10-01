Mexicali on “yellow alert” for earthquake activity

News

MEXICALI, B.C. (KYMA, KECY) - The 4.9 earthquake registered Wednesday afternoon in Westmorland reached Tecate, Tijuana, Mexicali, and San Felipe.

The director of civil protection in Mexicali, Rene Rosado says Mexicali is on yellow alert.

According to AMET, the alerts mean the following.

Green: There is no meteorological risk. The weather is not expected to cause significant impacts, although they may be of a minor or local nature.

Yellow: There is no meteorological risk for the general population, although there is a specific activity. Recommendation: PAY ATTENTION. Stay informed of the most up-to-date weather forecast. Some outdoor activities can be disrupted.

Orange: There is a significant meteorological risk (unusual meteorological phenomena and with a certain degree of danger for usual activities). Recommendation: BE PREPARED. Take precautions and stay informed of the most up-to-date weather forecast. Normal and outdoor activities can be disrupted.

Red: The meteorological risk is extreme (unusual meteorological phenomena, of exceptional intensity and with a very high level of risk for the population). Recommendation: Take preventive measures and ACT as directed by authorities. Stay informed of the most up-to-date weather forecast. Normal activities can be seriously disrupted. Do not travel unless it is strictly necessary.

Rosado says Mexicali has a network that measures devices placed in strategic points in the city to monitor the earthquakes.

He says of Thursday, there has been a total of 165 minor earthquakes out of Westmorland, a city that is located 27 miles from Mexicali.