A restless night for Westmorland residents

News

Series of earthquakes leave some Valley residents rattled

WESTMORLAND, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The swarm of earthquakes that hit Westmorland on Wednesday has residents on high alert.

Westmorland was the epicenter of dozens of quakes that rattled Imperial County and parts of Mexicali.

The United States Geological Survey says the largest registered 4.9 on the Richter Scale.

Since it hit, the tiny city of 2,400 residents has not stopped shaking. Thursday morning saw even more small shockwaves. The largest, a 3.9 quake, struck around 9 in the morning.

The extended shakeup even prompted some people to camp outdoors as a precaution.

Today on 13 On Your Side, CBS 13's Alexandra Rangel speaks to them about that decision. Look for her reports beginning at 4 p.m.