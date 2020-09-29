Yuma School District One continues providing free breakfast and lunch
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma School District One (YSDO) continues to serve meals for kids.
Meals are available while supplies last at the following school sites from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- Castle Dome 2353 Otondo Dr
- Alice Byrne 811 W 16th St
- Carver School 1341 W. 5th Street
- Dorothy Hall 5777 E 45th Pl
- Rolle 2711 Engler Avenue
- McGraw 2345 S. Arizona Avenue
- Palmcroft 901 Palmcroft Drive
- Fourth Ave Jr. High 450 W 5th Street
- Roosevelt 450 W 5th Street
- OC Johnson School 1201 W 12th St
- Woodard 2250 S 8th Ave
- Sunrise 9943 E 28th St
- Desert Mesa 2350 Ave 7 1/2 E
- Pecan Grove 600 S 21st Ave
If you have any questions, you can contact YSDO child nutrition office at (928) 502-4360.
