Yuma School District One continues providing free breakfast and lunch

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma School District One (YSDO) continues to serve meals for kids.

Meals are available while supplies last at the following school sites from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Castle Dome 2353 Otondo Dr

Alice Byrne 811 W 16th St

Carver School 1341 W. 5th Street

Dorothy Hall 5777 E 45th Pl

Rolle 2711 Engler Avenue

McGraw 2345 S. Arizona Avenue

Palmcroft 901 Palmcroft Drive

Fourth Ave Jr. High 450 W 5th Street

Roosevelt 450 W 5th Street

OC Johnson School 1201 W 12th St

Woodard 2250 S 8th Ave

Sunrise 9943 E 28th St

Desert Mesa 2350 Ave 7 1/2 E

Pecan Grove 600 S 21st Ave

If you have any questions, you can contact YSDO child nutrition office at (928) 502-4360.