Yuma School District One continues providing free breakfast and lunch

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma School District One (YSDO) continues to serve meals for kids.

Meals are available while supplies last at the following school sites from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

  • Castle Dome 2353 Otondo Dr
  • Alice Byrne 811 W 16th St
  • Carver School 1341 W. 5th Street
  • Dorothy Hall 5777 E 45th Pl
  • Rolle 2711 Engler Avenue
  • McGraw 2345 S. Arizona Avenue
  • Palmcroft 901 Palmcroft Drive
  • Fourth Ave Jr. High 450 W 5th Street
  • Roosevelt 450 W 5th Street
  • OC Johnson School 1201 W 12th St
  • Woodard 2250 S 8th Ave
  • Sunrise 9943 E 28th St
  • Desert Mesa 2350 Ave 7 1/2 E
  • Pecan Grove 600 S 21st Ave

If you have any questions, you can contact YSDO child nutrition office at (928) 502-4360.

Sumiko Keil

Sumiko Keil has served as the Digital Content Producer since March 2019.

