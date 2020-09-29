Skip to Content
The city of El Centro holds event encouraging residents to fill out the census

El Centro, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The 2020 Census deadline is coming up.

The deadline is October fifth and the city of El Centro is making some final efforts this week to encourage the community to fill out the census.

Tuesday afternoon, community members can go to McGee park to get free hot dogs and soda in exchange for filling out the census.

Rural communities like Imperial County rely on the census to allocate resources in the community.

“It’s important for the community to fill out the questionnaire cause that’s what we depend on to get funds for the government for the schools, the roads, government programs just about everything,” said Elizabeth Swerdfeger, Coordinator for Census Outreach.

The federal government uses Census numbers to allocate more than $675 billion in federal funds annually for community programs and services.

