Officials provide progress report on on Somerton High School

City manager says YUHSD still looking at enrollment numbers

SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Somerton's city administrator says he's confident the city is making progress towards its goal of having its own high school.

Cabrera says the city has already selected a location for the school; on the corner of Main Street and Cesar Chavez Avenue. Now it's working on the blueprints for the building and campus.

However, that doesn't mean the school's a done deal. The Yuma Union High School District (YUHSD) still needs to file an enrollment report. The report will details how many of Somerton's teenagers attend other Yuma County high schools. It will then turn over its findings to the state education facilities board.

"Yuma Union High School District is looking at their average daily membership which is crucial for them, for the state's facilities board to receive extra funding. We are at the development phase meaning that they're actually in the design phase. Working on the drawings and infrastructure for the whole entire area." said Cabrera.

Cabrera said he's confident the report will help the city move forward with plans for the new high school.

KYMA.com will continue to follow this developing story and bring you updates as they become available.