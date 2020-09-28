Nonprofit receives donation to combat homelessness

News

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY), The Calexico Neighborhood House received a $75,000 grant to help people experiencing homelessness.

The money was presented by Molina Healthcare of California. The nonprofit was chosen as a recipient by Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia.

The money will be used to focus on connecting people experiencing homelessness with mental health services, shelter, housing, food, and other necessities.

