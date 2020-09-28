Crossroads Mission: local vets need help now more than ever

News

National Coalition for Homeless Veterans says more than 12,000 homeless veterans fought in recent conflicts

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Crossroads Mission is urging the community to come together to help our homeless veterans.

In Yuma County, the Crossroads Mission comes into contact with veterans frequently and provides them with access to other non-profits like the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars and Disabled American Vets. Myra Garlit CEO of the Crossroads Mission said there are many factors why a veteran would end up on the streets.

Garlit said many times they don't even call themselves Veterans. "I've been here 20 years and one of the saddest things to me is that the veterans don't want to tell you that they served in the military or that they don't feel worthy, that they did a good job," Garlit said.

Many of those men and women fought during Desert Storm, Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom.

On any given night in the United States, more than 40,000 men and women who once stood on the frontlines are now sleeping outside and without a home. According to the National Coalition for Homeless Veterans many of these lost warriors fought during the Vietnam and Korean wars. But, the latest numbers show that more than 12,000 of those left to fend for themselves fought during recent conflicts.

Many of our local agencies provide veterans with the basic needs such as clothing, blankets and something to sleep on. If you'd like to help monetary donations are always accepted. Reach out to the Crossroads Mission by calling (928)783-9362 or click here.