Joe Biden reacts to President Trump’s Supreme Court Nomination

Joe Biden is speaking out against President Donald Trump's Supreme Court Nomination

WILMINGTON, Del. (KYMA, KECY) - After the announcement of the new nominee for the Supreme Court, Joe Biden spoke against that decision inciting a plan made by the Republicans, he says, to "dismantle the Affordable Care Act."

The former vice president said in Delaware Sunday morning that he believes President Trump and Republican lawmakers are rushing the Supreme Court nomination to dismantle the Affordable Care Act (ACA).

Biden was also quick to point out that Judge Barret disagree with the court's previous decisions to uphold the ACA, and continued to urge senators to remove the "blinders of politics," and delay Barrett's confirmation until after the election.

Dem. Joe Biden

"The Trump administration is asking the Supreme Court right now as I speak to eliminate the entire Affordable Care Act. The administration filed a brief in the Supreme Court that concludes and I quote, 'the entire ACA thus must fall.' The entire ACA thus must fall. President Trump can claim, all he wants is going to protect people with pre-existing conditions. But the fact is, he's already fighting to take those protections away, as we speak."

