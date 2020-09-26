Salmonella outbreak found in at least 10 states

News

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Federal officials are issuing a warning of salmonella cases linked to dried mushrooms from a Southern California company.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has stated that more than 40 individuals have gotten sick and four were hospitalized.

The suspected product of the outbreak is wood ear mushrooms distributed by Wismettac Asian Foods, a company based near Los Angeles.

The company has since recalled all of its Shirakiku brand mushrooms.

Officials are suggesting to throw away all packages consumers may own, and heavily clean any surfaces.