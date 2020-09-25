Memorial held for southern California firefighter

News

Fireman died battling El Dorado fire

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A southern California community came together to honor fallen USDA Forest Service Firefighter Charles Edward Morton on Friday.

The memorial was held in San Bernardino at The Rock Church where Morton's family was welcomed by saluting first responders as they arrived.

Members from several fire departments attended to pay their respects for the fallen firefighter.

The service included an honor cordon outside the church, the Posting of Colors, a hotshot prayer, a bell ceremony, presentations to the family, and Charlie's "Last Call," a tradition honoring firefighters who have died in the line of duty with a final radio call, recognizing the end of their watch.

Morton spent 14 years with the Forest Service, starting in 2006 with the Truckee Interagency Hotshots on the Tahoe National Forest.

As of Friday morning, the El Dorado Fire has burned 22, 604 acres, and has been 81% contained.