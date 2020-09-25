How one Mexicali music school plans to change children’s future

News

MEXICALI, B.C. (KYMA, KECY) - To keep children and adolescents away from drugs and crime, the city of Mexicali is in the works of building a music school to offer them life options.

The Benning Academy of Music Foundation will provide the young children and adults with the musical equipment. Musicians from Los Angeles, Calif., will teach the students.

The director of the foundation, Tito Quiróz, explained that it is an autonomous Fine Arts program that has been implemented in different states of the country in communities at high risk of crime and for children with disabilities.

The school will have a capacity for 1,500 students.

Scholarships and payment plans will be offered to the students.

The music school is expected to be open by March 2021.