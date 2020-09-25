Backpacks for Migrant children

News

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY)- Buying back to school supplies can be very difficult for many families and in this pandemic it has become even harder.

The first presbyterian church in Brawley donated backpacks filled with back to school essentials for migrant students.

They donated 250 backpacks to the students in the Brawley Elementary School District.

Migrant students spend a lot of time traveling because of the crop seasons.

“I was a migrant student myself, and I know how it feels how to be a migrant student and I would travel with my parents so getting a backpack is a lot of help cause I would see my parents working in the fields and they couldn’t afford to buy us everything so getting a free backpack is wonderful, said Olga Leon," Migrant parent liaison.

Continuous Improvement Services director Patricia Larios says the best part is seeing the kids smile.

"Our families are so grateful that the children of course, the reason that we are all here is the children because they see their smiles is the most important thing."