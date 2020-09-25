Amberly’s Place sends 10 lucky winners to paradise

News

Top prizes include trips to Las Vegas and Hawaii

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Ten generous people will be richly rewarded for supporting Amberly's Place.

The organization announced the winners of its annual Week in Paradise fundraiser Friday night. Week in Paradise is one Amberly's biggest event of the season.

This year, coronavirus prevented the agency from holding its festivities in-person, but it didn't stop it from offering a supporters the chance to win a fantastic vacation for the price of a 10-dollar ticket.

Ticket holders also got a chance at winning some fantastic gift baskets filled with items like fine fragrance, tasty coffee and treats, or luxurious spa treatments. But, the trips are always the big draw. Here's a look at this year's winners:

Winners - Amberly's Place Week in Paradise 2020

Destination Winner Hawaii - Grand Prize myeyeball Disneyland Emma Gauna Deep Sea Excursion Paul McLeod Family Time - Knott's Berry Farm Monica Reichman Las Vegas Getaway Coach Dee Dee Beach Getaway - San Diego Dean Stevens Grand Canyon Terresa Perna White Mountains Getaway Nicole Robinson Weekend Getaway - San Diego Joe Pazoureck Staycation - Yuma Radisson GWU

Amberly's Place is dedicated to helping victims of child abuse, domestic violence, sexual assault, human trafficking and elder abuse in Yuma County. It provides crisis intervention, medical attention, and shelter, in addition to numerous other recovery services.

Week in Paradise is its larger fundraiser of the year. This year, in spite of the pandemic, it not only reached, but surpassed its goal, selling more than 5,500 tickets.

The event may be over, but that you can still help. Visit the Amberly's Place website for information on how make a donation, or volunteer your time.