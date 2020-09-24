President Trump booed as he pays respects to Late Justice Ginsburg at court

News

(CNN) -

President Trump was greeted with boos when he visited the supreme court Thursday to pay respects to the late justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Ginsburg died friday and is lying in repose at the court.

The booing wasn't surprising -- President Trump has been respectful since Ginsburg's death, but the two weren't fans of each other.

He had insulted her and called on her to resign, and she once called him a quote "Faker."

Trump says he will announce his nominee to replace Ginsburg Saturday.

He and senate republicans have vowed to rush the nominee through and fill the vacancy before the election.

The unprecedented move has drawn criticism from democrats and even republicans who say the nomination should happen after the election.

Republicans in 20-16 refused to hold hearings for President Obama's Supreme Court nominee.

At the time they said it shouldn't be done in an election year.