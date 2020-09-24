Community reacts to Newsom executive order

News

“This is the most impactful step our state can take to fight climate change..”

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Fossil-fueled vehicles will soon go the way of the dinosaur in California.

Governor Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday, California will phase out gasoline-powered cars in effort to combat climate change.

Newsom has ordered a halt to the sale of gas-burning, light-duty vehicles by 2035. Heavy-duty vehicles will needs to be zero-emission by 2045.



“Three million acres have burned, this is the most impactful step our state can take to fight climate change,” said Governor Newsom.



California will be the first state in the U.S. to make this bold move. 15 countries have already taken similar steps to clear the air by reducing carbon emissions.

