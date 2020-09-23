YUHSD adjusts meal service time starting Sept. 24
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Union High School District changes its times for no-cost meals to its students.
The new schedule will start on Thursday, September 24.
Cibola, Gila Ridge, Kofa, and Yuma High:
Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 1-1:30 p.m.
Wednesday: 11:30 a.m.- 1:30 p.m.
San Luis:
Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday: 11 a.m.-12:15 p.m. and 12:45-1:30 p.m.
Wednesday: 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
Vista:
Monday through Friday: 11 a.m.-1:45 p.m.
Meals are available for all children under 18 years old.
During hybrid-learning days, student nutrition will serve breakfast to students before school.
It will also provide grab-and-go lunch at the end of the school day.
For seniors who may have an early release day, lunch will be available for them when they are out of school.
