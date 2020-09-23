Imperial County nail salons get the okay to reopen

News

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Public Health Department has updated its amended health order following new guidance from the state that allows for additional personal care services like nail salons to reopen indoors.

Nail salons are one of the last sectors in Imperial County to get the greenlight.

Left on the list are places of worship and bars. They cannot open just yet, meanwhile, all other sectors are back to business with modifications.

Kim’s Nail Salon has been anxiously waiting to reopen.

After six months of being shut down the business is barely hanging on.

“Yea we’re really excited, we are taking appointments only. We are ready, I think all the nail salons here are ready to open," said Chi Dang, Kim's Nail Salon owner.

All services are by appointment only and the salon is taking all health measures recommended.

