IID directors disband dive team

News

After investigating and evaluating the team, IID officially disbands the dive team

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial Irrigation District (IID) Board of Directors voted unanimously on Tuesday to disband the IID dive team after one of its members died in 2018.

IID said the vote was taken during closed session and reported during the public portion of the meeting.

“After the unfortunate incident in which a member of the IID dive team perished, the activities of the dive team have been suspended, the incident investigated and activities of the team evaluated,” said Frank Oswalt, IID general counsel. “Today, the board’s action officially disbands the dive team.”

On October 26, 32-year-old Jonathan Burnworth entered the Ash Canal in response to a reported submerged vehicle and somehow lost consciousness while in the water.

He was transported to El Centro Regional Medical Center and later airlifted to UCSD Trauma Center in Hillcrest where he passed away.

The team’s activities were suspended in late October 2018 following the tragic death of Burnworth.

However, it continues to provide personnel who will respond to emergency events involving district infrastructure and work with first responders as appropriate.