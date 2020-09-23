Skip to Content
News
By
today at 1:21 pm
Published 12:55 pm

First-time candidate talks about race for Imperial City Council

Katie Burnworth

"It takes a village to raise kids and it's been my community, the neighbors that have helped me.."

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - She's never run for political office before, but Katie Burnworth still wants to make a difference in her community.

Burnworth is a special project coordinator for the Imperial County Air Pollution Control District. She's also a candidate for the Imperial City Council.

Burnworth is a single mother and a fifth-generation resident of Imperial County.

She's the widow of Jonathan Burnworth, a member of the IID dive team, and a Holtvile firefighter. He died in 2018 during a rescue mission.

Burnworth says she was inspired to run for a seat in the council because of her community. "It takes a village to raise kids and it's been my community, my neighbors that have helped me," she said.

Burnworth plans to focus on improving sustainability and increasing business in Imperial.

News 11's Gianella Ghiglino gets more details on some of Burnworth's plans today on the Early Edition.

Imperial County / Local Elections

Gianella Ghiglino

Peruvian-born and LA raised Gianella Ghiglino joins the team from the San Fernando valley. “LA is the place that taught me how to breath and Peru is my breath.” She says she was inspired by the community she grew up in and began documenting her experience through poetry at the age of 7. “I wrote about everything I saw, felt and everything that inspired me.” When she entered High School she joined her school news station and realized that broadcast journalism allowed her to pursue her passion and her purpose all at once. Gianella attended Cal State Northridge and received a Bachelors degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Spanish Broadcast Journalism, and Political Science. She did several internships while in College but most notably interned for PBS’s local LA station for three years. “My purpose is to share my story and of those in my community, my passion is writing.”

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply