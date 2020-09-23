First-time candidate talks about race for Imperial City Council

News

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - She's never run for political office before, but Katie Burnworth still wants to make a difference in her community.

Burnworth is a special project coordinator for the Imperial County Air Pollution Control District. She's also a candidate for the Imperial City Council.

Burnworth is a single mother and a fifth-generation resident of Imperial County.

She's the widow of Jonathan Burnworth, a member of the IID dive team, and a Holtvile firefighter. He died in 2018 during a rescue mission.

Burnworth says she was inspired to run for a seat in the council because of her community. "It takes a village to raise kids and it's been my community, my neighbors that have helped me," she said.

Burnworth plans to focus on improving sustainability and increasing business in Imperial.

News 11's Gianella Ghiglino gets more details on some of Burnworth's plans today on the Early Edition.