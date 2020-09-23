Dog Haus offers Oktoberfest to-go

News

Hot dog haven offers party kit to bring home the fall celebration

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Oktoberfest usually means beer, bratwurst, and plenty of Polka dancing, but this year coronavirus has forced many to cancel their fall party plans.

Yuma's Dog Haus says it has the solution for those still craving their seasonal sausages.

From now and through October 31st Dog Haus will offer "Oktoberwurst" Party Kits. The feast includes their signature hand-crafted sausages, King's Hawaiian Buns and everything you'll need to make the Oktoberfest classic a reality.

Dog Haus will cook it up for you, or you can opt for a do-it-yourself version.

The party kits cost $46, but a portion of the proceeds will actually help feed hungry kids.

"We're here doing our best. especially during these times. The Oktoberwurst kit that we've put out helps no kid hungry which is the foundation that we deal with that tries to end childhood hunger." said Dog Haus General Manager.

A portion of Octoberwurst sales will go to "No Kid Hungry, " a non-profit that funds a variety of local programs.