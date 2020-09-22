Parents start online petition to allow spectators at YUHSD sporting events

News

Online petition already has more than 900 signatures.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Parents are tossing a flag at a recent decision that keeps the parents of high school athletes out of the stands. Now they're asking the district to review the play.

After the Arizona Interscholastic Association (AIA) made the decision to move ahead with fall prep sports this year, it left the subject of spectators up to the districts.

Yuma Union High School District (YUHSD) recently announced it will not allow any spectators at home games this fall.

Parents of several student-athletes disagree with the call. They've now created an online petition protesting the fan ban. This petition asks the district to consider allowing at least 50% capacity at sporting events.

The district has yet to comment on the parents' petition, but it did say the decision will be re-evaluated by all parties should the state lift existing coronavirus restrictions.