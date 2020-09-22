Amberly’s Place fundraiser desperate for ticket sales

News

With just a week left in their fundraiser, the non-profit has just scratched the halfway mark

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Amberly's Place is halfway to fundraising goal to continue to help victims with items and services.

The Amberly's Place Week in Paradise fundraiser is one of the most anticipated events in which funds are generated through the raffle to help victims in need.

Within a week left in the fundraiser, the non-profit reports that sales aren't what they hoped. Presently, the victim advocacy center has scraped the halfway point of its goal.

This year's goal is to sell 5,000 tickets but it said they've only sold just over 2,600 tickets.

The deadline to buy a ticket is September 25th at 5:00 p.m.

Tickets are $10 and you can purchase them here.

Trevor Umphress with Amberly's Place tells us just how vital these funds are to help those affected by abuse, "They need food, medicine, formula, diapers. All the things that cost so much. these funds generate that. And, without these funds, we truly couldn't be who we are. We couldn't provide these wrap-around services for victims. So, that's why it's so epic and crucial that individuals buy these tickets and empower those victims to begin their journey from victims to survivors."