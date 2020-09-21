Second fire in less than a week in Brawley

News

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Firefighters battled a second fire in less than four days on the outskirts of Brawley Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters said the third alarm brush fire started near Pat Williams Park. The Battalion Chief for Imperial County Fire Department, Danny Stauf, said when they received reports, it was a two-acre brush fire that quickly moved due to the dry conditions.

It’s the second fire reported in Brawley in less than a week. Fire crews battled the fire near the river bottom in Brawley.

The fire department said the river bottom is an area filled with many homeless encampments. Thankfully, no one was injured.

It said, it's unclear what ignited the fire.

Brian Floyd, a Brawley resident, said, "It's like somebody has taken the area of the river bottom and called it's own. I know they need somewhere to go, but they're starting a lot of fires and using a lot of resources, I hope at some time someone does something about it."