Imperial County Fire battling brush fire near Brawley

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Fire Department is battling a fourth-alarm vegetation fire near Fredrick's and Hovley Road in Brawley.

The fire started around 11 a.m. and several fire crews have been sent to battle the fire.

The fire is near the river bottom.

According to radio dispatch, no structures are at risk, but a homeless encampment nearby is being asked to evacuate.

Hovely Road and Western Road have been shut down to allow crews to access the fire.

Residents are being asked to stay clear of the area.